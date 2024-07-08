CNB Bank Trims Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CNB Bank trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,610,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,754 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,648,000 after purchasing an additional 209,419 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $42,689,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 5,179.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 112,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $244.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

