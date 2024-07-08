Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Position Decreased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Comerica alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.04.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Stock Down 0.8 %

CMA opened at $49.93 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 56.46%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.