Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 8,328 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 63,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 234,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 433,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 371.2% during the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 70,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,453 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $28.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

