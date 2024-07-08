Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 33,465 Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLIN. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period.

FLIN stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

