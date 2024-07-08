Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.61 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

