Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,876,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,583,000 after acquiring an additional 131,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,620,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after buying an additional 384,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,305,000 after buying an additional 1,241,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth $22,217,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,580,659 shares of company stock worth $40,303,918 and sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $23.22 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

