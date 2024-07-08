Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,091 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 56,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 413,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 55,041 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 50,477 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000.

Shares of RYLD stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.

