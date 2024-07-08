Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 102.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RHI opened at $63.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.84. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.07 and a 52 week high of $88.39.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.