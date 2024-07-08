Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wolfspeed by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 21.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WOLF shares. TD Cowen downgraded Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

