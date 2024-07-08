Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

CGSM opened at $25.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93.

About Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

