Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,356,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 80,443 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock opened at $60.18 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

