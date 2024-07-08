Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $558,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,972.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 660,533 shares of company stock worth $11,844,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.54. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. As a group, analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

