Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDDT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at 37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reddit news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 1,180,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,283,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,195,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Reddit from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Reddit from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 58.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RDDT

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of RDDT opened at 72.97 on Monday. Reddit, Inc. has a one year low of 37.35 and a one year high of 76.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 58.40.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Reddit Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.