Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – March (BATS:PBMR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – March (BATS:PBMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.25% of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – March Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:PBMR opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75.
About PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – March
