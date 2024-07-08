Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – March (BATS:PBMR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – March (BATS:PBMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.25% of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PBMR opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75.

About PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – March

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – March (PBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. PBMR was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

