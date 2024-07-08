Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 663 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 26.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ATI by 47.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 126,626 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ATI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

NYSE:ATI opened at $56.36 on Monday. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

