Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $3,955,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $2,025,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $63,152,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,809,000 after buying an additional 700,643 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,980,000 after buying an additional 967,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

COLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

