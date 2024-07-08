Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 11,425 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 812.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

JD.com stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

