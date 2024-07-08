Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,372 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,547,000 after purchasing an additional 209,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,328,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 720,885 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

