Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 44,225 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

