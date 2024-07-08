Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 56 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI opened at $264.61 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $292.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

