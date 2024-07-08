Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,251 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,127,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,116,000 after buying an additional 81,888 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,594,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after buying an additional 425,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,059,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,148,000 after buying an additional 94,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,680,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,760,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,340,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 111,197 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $52.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.58. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

