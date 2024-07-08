Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 975 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TNF LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,417,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHEM opened at $27.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.