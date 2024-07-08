Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.
First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of FTHF opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.03. First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $25.19.
First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.