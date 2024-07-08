Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FTHF opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.03. First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF (FTHF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Emerging Markets Human Flourishing index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-sized emerging market companies that adequately promotes human flourishing. Securities are screened on their human rights beliefs and are selected based on their fundamentals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Human Flourishing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.