Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,146,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,069,000 after acquiring an additional 212,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,089,000 after buying an additional 1,017,503 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,758,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,575,000 after buying an additional 161,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,238,000 after buying an additional 100,496 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,554,000 after buying an additional 140,151 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,463 shares of company stock worth $274,064. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE POR opened at $42.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.63%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

