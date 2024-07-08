Comparing Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) & Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH)

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) and Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oppenheimer and Wetouch Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oppenheimer and Wetouch Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oppenheimer $1.25 billion 0.41 $30.18 million $3.71 13.31 Wetouch Technology $40.79 million 0.92 $17.39 million N/A N/A

Oppenheimer has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oppenheimer and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oppenheimer 3.25% 5.90% 1.53% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oppenheimer beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oppenheimer



Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It offers asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, non-discretionary investment advisory and consultation services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management strategies and solutions, as well as taxable and non-taxable fixed income portfolios and strategies. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, such as strategic advisory services and capital markets products; merger and acquisition, equities capital market, debt capital market, debt advisory and restructuring, and fund placement services; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, event driven sales and trading, and portfolio and electronic trading. Further, it provides institutional fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwriting, market-making, trust, and discount services, as well as a cloud-based financial market. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, public and private businesses, institutions and corporations, governments, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Wetouch Technology



Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI. Wetouch Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

