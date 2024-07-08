Comparing Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) & NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV)

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

NeoVolta has a beta of -2.06, suggesting that its share price is 306% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polar Power has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -68.01% -32.41% -32.25% Polar Power -58.84% -54.46% -28.64%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $2.79 million 28.14 -$2.64 million ($0.06) -39.33 Polar Power $15.29 million 0.38 -$6.55 million ($0.53) -0.85

This table compares NeoVolta and Polar Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NeoVolta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polar Power. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Polar Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NeoVolta and Polar Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 0 0 N/A Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of NeoVolta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.1% of Polar Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Polar Power beats NeoVolta on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats. It serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. In addition, the company sells its products through a direct sales force, and independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

