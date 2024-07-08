Comparing The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN) & Its Peers

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare The Baldwin Insurance Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Risk & Volatility

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Baldwin Insurance Group’s peers have a beta of 1.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Baldwin Insurance Group -4.29% 9.21% 2.82% The Baldwin Insurance Group Competitors 8.78% -15.96% 6.51%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Baldwin Insurance Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 The Baldwin Insurance Group Competitors 183 1204 1352 34 2.45

The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.57%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 6.17%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.27 billion -$90.14 million -39.63 The Baldwin Insurance Group Competitors $9.26 billion $770.51 million 26.06

The Baldwin Insurance Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

The Baldwin Insurance Group beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.