Compound (COMP) Price Hits $48.12 on Major Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $402.26 million and approximately $40.10 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $48.12 or 0.00085738 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Compound alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022938 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010706 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,547 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,546.75922324 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 45.63241951 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 503 active market(s) with $31,786,593.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.