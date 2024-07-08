Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 432 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 82.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

SOXX stock opened at $254.76 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $260.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

