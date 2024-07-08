Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

VGLT stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

