Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FUMB. White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 524,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,074 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,968 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 104,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000.

FUMB opened at $20.09 on Monday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

