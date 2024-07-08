Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 1,557.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICVT. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

Shares of ICVT opened at $78.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.17. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

