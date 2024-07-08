Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSIG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 171.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

FSIG opened at $18.86 on Monday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

