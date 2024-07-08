Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT stock opened at $127.49 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $132.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.