Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 23,734 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,734 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAUG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,326,000.

Shares of BATS:DAUG opened at $37.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a market cap of $298.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

