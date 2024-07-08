Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.16% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTB. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $380,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Price Performance

FLTB opened at $49.24 on Monday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02.

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

