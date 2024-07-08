Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $189.43

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.43 and last traded at $188.99, with a volume of 110582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.30.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

