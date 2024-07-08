Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 58,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 94,752 shares.The stock last traded at $20.26 and had previously closed at $20.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Contineum Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.78.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($3.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

