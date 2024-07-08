Contrasting Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) & Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF)

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) and Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Akili has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presbia has a beta of 5.91, meaning that its stock price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Akili and Presbia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akili 0 0 1 0 3.00 Presbia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Akili presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 825.93%. Given Akili’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Akili is more favorable than Presbia.

This table compares Akili and Presbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akili -2,492.04% -79.93% -59.16% Presbia N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of Akili shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Akili shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of Presbia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akili and Presbia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akili $1.95 million 17.46 -$59.49 million ($0.61) -0.71 Presbia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Presbia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akili.

Summary

Presbia beats Akili on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akili

Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases. It also offers selective stimulus management engine mechanism to activate the fronto-parietal cortex area in the brain; body brain trainer for attention, impulsivity, working memory, and goal management; and spatial navigation engine for spatial navigation, memory, and planning and organization. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Presbia

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

