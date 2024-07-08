Contrasting Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Illumina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Illumina shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Illumina and Prenetics Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina $4.50 billion 3.84 -$1.16 billion ($8.15) -13.32 Prenetics Global $23.23 million 2.35 -$62.72 million ($4.45) -1.34

Analyst Recommendations

Prenetics Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Illumina. Illumina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prenetics Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Illumina and Prenetics Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina 2 11 8 0 2.29 Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Illumina currently has a consensus price target of $157.62, indicating a potential upside of 45.24%. Prenetics Global has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.50%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Illumina.

Profitability

This table compares Illumina and Prenetics Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina -28.71% 2.31% 1.31% Prenetics Global -282.96% -10.76% -8.79%

Risk and Volatility

Illumina has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Illumina beats Prenetics Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Illumina



Illumina, Inc. offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest. It also provides whole-genome sequencing, genotyping, noninvasive prenatal testing, and product support services; and Galleri, a multi-cancer early detection test. In addition, the company is developing solutions to help accelerate cancer diagnoses, blood-based detection for minimal residual disease, and other post-diagnostic applications. The company serves genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. It markets and distributes its products directly to customers, as well as through life-science distributors. Illumina, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Prenetics Global



Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

