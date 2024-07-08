Contrasting ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and C3is (NASDAQ:CISS)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) and C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and C3is, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 3 1 1 0 1.60 C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus price target of $12.01, indicating a potential downside of 45.68%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than C3is.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services -47.59% -14.80% -5.09% C3is 32.12% 22.99% 14.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and C3is’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

21.4% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of C3is shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and C3is’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $5.35 billion 0.50 -$2.70 billion ($21.17) -1.04 C3is $28.74 million 0.02 $9.29 million $30.11 0.05

C3is has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C3is, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders. The company also offers ZIMonitor, a premium reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 150 vessels, which included 134 container vessels and 16 vehicle transport vessels; and as of December 31, 2023, it operated a network of 67 weekly lines. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About C3is

C3is Inc. offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

