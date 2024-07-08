Corning (NYSE:GLW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.70

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.70 and last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 509115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Corning Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Corning by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 30,001 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

