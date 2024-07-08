Corus Entertainment (CJR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 15th.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$299.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$299.80 million.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CJR shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform overweight” rating to an “underperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

