Cosmos (ATOM) Tops One Day Volume of $173.78 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $173.78 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $5.93 or 0.00010532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Cosmos alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00046620 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.