Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $877.66 and last traded at $881.68. 430,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,951,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $885.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $389.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $816.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $747.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,313 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 14,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

