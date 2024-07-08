Critical Analysis: Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) & Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vital Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.70 billion 0.96 $695.08 million $24.13 1.84 Dorchester Minerals $163.80 million 7.60 $110.39 million $2.57 12.09

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vital Energy and Dorchester Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 2 3 5 0 2.30 Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vital Energy currently has a consensus target price of $59.30, indicating a potential upside of 33.44%. Given Vital Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 30.34% 14.22% 6.69% Dorchester Minerals 66.57% 59.35% 57.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Vital Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vital Energy beats Dorchester Minerals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

