CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 15th. Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. On average, analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CFB stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $691.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrossFirst Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

