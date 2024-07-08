Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cummins by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cummins by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cummins by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.96. 79,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,342. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

