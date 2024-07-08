Curran Financial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Curran Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after buying an additional 458,080 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,902,007,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,135,000 after buying an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $154.20. 2,332,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,960,577. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.