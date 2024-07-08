CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.665 per share by the pharmacy operator on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

CVS Health has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVS Health to earn $7.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $56.95. 527,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,849,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Argus reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

